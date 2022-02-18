3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Apple by 2035

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a beast, and nobody is going to topple it from the king of the market cap hill anytime soon. Apple's $2.8 billion valuation is dominant right now, but the class act of Cupertino probably won't be on top forever. Go out 13 years and it wouldn't be a surprise to see someone else in that spot. Who can it be?I think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) have fair shots to inherit the market cap crown from Apple. Let's see why each of these three already well-known companies can be the most valuable publicly traded company come 2035. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading