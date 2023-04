3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Berkshire Hathaway by 2030

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Berkshire Hathaway is an enormous company. With a market capitalization topping $717 billion, Berkshire Hathaway ranks fifth on the list of largest American companies by market cap.And while Berkshire has been a staple of the top 10 dating back to 2009, many companies have overtaken Berkshire during the last 14 years.Let's have a look at three companies I think are poised to surpass Berkshire over the next seven years: Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).Continue reading