3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Meta by 2032

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's no denying Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) -- the company formerly known as Facebook -- has been a rewarding stock. Even with their near-halving of its stock price just since September of last year, shares are still on the order of 1,000% above their post-IPO low hit in 2012.But past performance is no guarantee of future results. The next 10 years could look very different than the past 10 have. And given that Meta's flagship social networking site Facebook is starting to show signs of slowing growth, odds are a little too good the company's next 10 years could indeed be lackluster. It may be time to start looking for names with more verifiable growth prospects rather than sticking with companies going on the defensive.With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at three different stocks that can actually answer the question, "What have you done for me lately?" All of them could easily be worth more than Meta come 2032.Continue reading