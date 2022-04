3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Tesla by 2030

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market is more dynamic than you probably realize. History has consistently shown that, due to innovation and execution, today's largest publicly traded companies are unlikely to retain their pedestal position for a significant length of time.As an example, just one of the 10 largest publicly traded companies in 1999 is still in the top 10 (Microsoft). Meanwhile, previous giants like Intel, Nokia, and American International Group have fallen far down the pecking order, in terms of market cap.Chances are that electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) will also be dethroned as one of the world's largest publicly traded companies.