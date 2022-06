3 Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A strange thing is happening on Wall Street: After months of falling stock prices and rising pessimism, some respected analysts are predicting that technology stocks have bottomed. But that's not all. A few brave souls even say that current prices offer investors a "generational buying opportunity."I'm not willing to say this is the best time to buy stocks in 20 years, but I do think investors should be putting money to work. That's not because I think the stock market has bottomed; after all, timing the market is folly. Rather, I think it's always a good time to buy because, in the long run, that's how to build wealth. It's better to invest regularly, choose great companies, and let time handle the rest. So let's have a look at three stocks that can help set you up for life.Continue reading