3 Stocks That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet in the $1 Trillion Club

In 1901, a group of America's most successful businessmen came together to create United States Steel by consolidating some of the country's largest steel producers and fabricators. The deal marked the birth of the first ever billion-dollar company. More than a century later, in August 2018, technology giant Apple became the first company to surpass a market valuation of $1 trillion. Today, the trillion-dollar club also includes Microsoft and Alphabet.Steel dominated the business world in the early 1900s, and software and computers dominate the business world today. But what's in the cards for the future? And more importantly, how can investors benefit? What follows are three stocks that could be the next members of the trillion-dollar club. Investors might want to consider buying in before they get there. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is best known for producing some of the most advanced semiconductors (computer chips) in the world, but its future is set to be driven by something with far more potential: artificial intelligence (AI). Continue reading
