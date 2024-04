3 Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2024

One difficult part of long-term investing is simply waiting. Investors may buy inexpensive stocks in hopes of seeing outsize long-term gains. That can often involve dealing with periods of stagnation or even decline, and sometimes, that payoff can take years.In other cases, the payoff could occur more quickly, as investors saw with stocks like Nvidia and Super Micro, which have skyrocketed since the beginning of 2024. They may or may not have run their courses in the near term, but three other stocks have a high likelihood of ending the year higher.Realty Income (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns approximately 15,500 single-tenant commercial properties. It leases space to many of the nation's most prominent retail businesses, often buying their property and leasing it back to the former owner.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel