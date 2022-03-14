|
14.03.2022 12:00:00
3 Stocks That Could Soon Split Other Than Amazon
Have you heard the news? Amazon is doing a 20-for-1 split on its nearly $3,000 stock. While having 20 shares at $150 is the same as one share at $3,000 of the same company, the headline nevertheless has captured investor attention. In other words, don't invest in Amazon just because the stock is splitting. Same goes for Alphabet and its 20-for-1 stock split later this summer. Three other stocks that might follow suit one day soon are ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB). Split or no split, here's why three Fool.com contributors think each is a buy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
