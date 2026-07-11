NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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11.07.2026 15:45:00
3 Stocks That Crushed Nvidia With 300% or More Gains Over the Past Year
While Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the biggest drivers of the market during the past five years, its performance has slowed recently, with the stock up just around 26% over the past year. Part of the reason is the company's sheer size, which has climbed to around $5 trillion in market cap. Still, as the company transforms from a graphics processing unit (GPU) maker into a complete AI infrastructure company, its future remains bright. The stock is also cheap, trading at a forward P/E of 16 times analyst estimates for fiscal 2028 (ending January 2028), even after it reported 85% revenue growth last quarter.That said, let's look at three AI stocks that have crushed Nvidia's stock performance over the past year. (Note all returns are as of this writing, and even seemingly small moves can have big impacts on one-year returns.)Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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