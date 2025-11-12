Epic Aktie

Epic für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0Q3X1 / ISIN: US29428L2051

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
12.11.2025 15:37:00

3 Stocks That Have Made Epic Comebacks in 2025

Buying a stock that's struggling and down big can involve risk, but the upside could also be substantial if things go well for a company and it's able to turn things around. It's a great reminder of why it may be worth holding a small position in these types of stocks, as the payoff can be significant.Three stocks that have been impressive turnaround stories this year are Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), which normally goes by just Supermicro. While they were crashing last year, they have been much better buys in 2025. Here's a look at why they've rebounded and whether they can still be good buys today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Epic Corpmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Epic Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.25 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Shutdown beendet: ATX etwas fester -- DAX leichter -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich freundlich, während das deutsche Börsenbarometer Verluste einsteckt. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Donnerstag überwiegend leicht aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen