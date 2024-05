3 Stocks That Have Turned $25,000 Into More Than $1 Million in 15 Years

The Great Recession ended nearly 15 years ago. Buying stocks toward the end of an economic slowdown can lead to some oversize returns down the road since that usually means you're buying them at reduced prices, when optimism in the markets could still be a bit muted.If you invested $25,000 at the end of the Great Recession in any of the stocks on this list, your investment would now be worth more than $1 million. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) have been among the best and brightest stocks over the past 15 years. Here's how much a $25,000 investment in these stocks would have grown over that time, and why they still might be good buys.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel