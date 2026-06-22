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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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22.06.2026 08:00:00
3 Stocks That Look Like Far Better Long-Term Investments Than the SpaceX IPO
The Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX, IPO has captured a lot of attention, with many investors focused on what it could do in the future. While that's an exciting proposition to consider, several companies have a fairly well-established future, and it's quite bright.One industry I'm bullish on over the long term is cloud computing, and I think these three cloud titans all make for better long-term investments than SpaceX, as there is defined upside for this trio.The big three cloud computing providers are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), listed in order of the size of their cloud businesses. Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Alphabet's Google Cloud are all established and highly profitable business units that operate on a fairly simple principle.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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