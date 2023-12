3 Stocks That Moved the Market in November

November was a great month for the stock market, and investors can get an edge by understanding the most important trends that are driving stocks' performance. These three stocks moved the market last month and illustrate some of the most important trends that are shaping the market right now.Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) shares charged 62% higher in November. The company reported better-than-expected quarterly results during the first week of the month. The cryptocurrency exchange benefited from strong growth in service and subscription revenue, which offset declines in transaction fees to help it deliver 14% growth over the prior year.Coinbase was able to deliver that impressive top-line performance while recording operating expenses near the low end of its forecasts. This allowed the company to approach breakeven for the quarter, and it produced nearly $1 billion in free cash flow.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel