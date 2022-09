3 Stocks That the World's Largest Hedge Fund Bought Hand Over Fist in Q2

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market has investors on a roller coaster of emotions in 2022. The S&P 500 index got off to its worst start since 1970, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down by more than 26% from the all-time high it touched in November.Investing during volatile markets can be difficult, especially when you see many of your investments declining in value. However, billionaires know that down markets can present excellent opportunities. Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund (as ranked by assets under management), added several stocks to its portfolio in the second quarter. Here are three that caught my eye.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading