3 Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into More Than $100,000 in Just 5 Years

You don't need to be rich to make a lot of money on the stock market. While it certainly helps if you can invest larger sums of money, it's possible to generate some life-changing returns with more modest sums. You just need to buy the right stocks. Three stocks that turned a $10,000 investment into $100,000 over the past five years are Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Builders FirstSource (NYSE: BLDR). Here's a closer look at each one of these businesses, including a discussion about why their shares took off and whether they remain good investments for your portfolio today.A $10,000 investment in Supermicro just five years ago would now be worth more than $429,140. The stock surged as investors saw it as a promising artificial intelligence (AI) play. Supermicro provides companies with AI solutions, including servers, which can help train complex artificial intelligence models.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel