3 Stocks That Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood, and Wall Street All Like Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Red, white, and turquoise. Sausage, egg, and chocolate. Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Wolverine. All three are unlikely trios. I'll add another to the mix: Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood, and Wall Street analysts. They aren't on the same page very often. But that doesn't mean they don't have any areas of agreement. Here are three stocks that Buffett, Wood, and Wall Street all like right now .Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) opened a position in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) in 2019. Granted, it was other investment managers doing the buying rather than Buffett himself. However, Buffett clearly likes Amazon, referring to himself as an "idiot" for not buying the stock sooner. Continue reading