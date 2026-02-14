:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
14.02.2026 06:00:00
3 Stocks That Will Be Worth $3 Trillion or More in 3 Years
There have only been four companies to reach a $3 trillion market cap or greater. But as the stock market rises, the $3 trillion level will eventually be breached by many more companies. In fact, I think three of them will each reach that level over the next three years.The three that I've got my eye on are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). All of these companies are within striking distance, and each looks like a worthy investment option now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
