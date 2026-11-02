The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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02.11.2026 12:07:00
3 Stocks That Will Move the Market This Week
We're in the thick of earnings season. The market has also been volatile, explaining why so many blue chip stocks were moving aggressively following the release of fresh financials.
This will be a busy slate of quarterly reports this week. Several stocks you know will be announcing their results. Three companies that could shape the way this week plays out are Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Let's take a closer look at these three companies that will be posting their latest numbers through the first three days of this week.
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