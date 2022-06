3 Stocks That Will Rock as Consumers Shift From Merchandise to Experiences

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

We're at the phase of the reopening play where experiences are starting to shine. We're going out. We're doing stuff. This has to be welcome news for Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), and Six Flags (NYSE: SIX). The shift is real, and we've seen it play out in recent weeks as retailers stepped up to the plate with fresh financials. "We are seeing our guests' increasing mobility and love of newness play out in their Target purchases as baskets shift more toward experiences and going-out categories," Target chief growth officer Christina Hennington said during the mass-market retailer's earnings call two weeks ago. If you want to make money, you had better follow the money. Let's see why Airbnb, EPR Properties, and Six Flags are three stocks that have bright near-term futures.Continue reading