3 Stocks the World's Greatest Investors Like the Most Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you want to be a better golfer, you'll study the swings of the world's greatest golfers. If you want to be a better manager, you'll study what the world's greatest managers do. But what if you want to be a better investor? It can pay off to study what the world's greatest investors do as well.Granted, you won't always want to invest in the same stocks as they do. However, knowing their favorite stocks and why those stocks are in their portfolios can be helpful. With that in mind, here are three stocks the world's greatest investors like the most right now .Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) ranks as one of the favorite stocks for three multibillionaire investors. It's David Tepper's Appaloosa Management hedge fund's second-largest holding. Amazon is George Soros' Soros Fund Management's fourth-largest position. And while the stock is lower on Warren Buffett's list, his Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) owns more than $1.3 billion worth of Amazon shares.Continue reading