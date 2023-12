3 Stocks to Avoid at All Costs in 2024

With only a few weeks left in 2023, investors are getting ready to close the books on a surprisingly strong year. Through Dec. 8, the S&P 500 is now up 20% and just touched its highest point all year.2024 could be shaping up to be another winning year for stocks if investors get the soft economic landing they've been hoping for. However, not every stock will be a winner next year, just as there were plenty of losers in 2023, despite the broader rebound.Let's take a look at three stocks in particular that investors should steer clear of in 2024: Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), and C3.ai (NYSE: AI).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel