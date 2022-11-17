|
17.11.2022 15:23:00
3 Stocks to Avoid Right Now
One way to get through downturns is to focus on the future. Equities won't stay down forever; in fact, bull markets tend to last far longer than bear markets. That means there will be plenty of time to recoup losses incurred during this period -- but only if you pick the right stocks.Companies with questionable prospects are less likely to provide solid returns even when the market recovers from what it has gone through this year. With that in mind, let's look at three stocks that aren't worth buying right now: Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO), and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN). Biogen has been grabbing headlines as its potential Alzheimer's disease (AD) drug, lecanemab, reported positive top line results from a phase 3 clinical trial. It was a rare win in the area of AD research, and Biogen itself is well-accustomed to how difficult it is to develop successful therapies that target this elusive illness.Continue reading
