Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
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04.08.2026 11:30:00
3 Stocks to Buy as AI Infrastructure Continues to Surge
With Alphabet and Amazon recently upping their 2026 capital expenditure (capex) budgets and signaling they will spend even more in 2027, now may be a good time to invest in stocks set to benefit from this spending spree. Best of all, many of these stocks are trading well off their highs after earlier fears that artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure capex might slow, which it now shows no signs of doing.Let's look at three top AI stocks to buy right now.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) remains one of the best ways to play the infrastructure boom. The company continues to see rapid growth, and the stock is cheap, trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 16 times fiscal 2028 (ending January 2028) analyst estimates.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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