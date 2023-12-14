|
14.12.2023 15:00:00
3 Stocks to Buy Before 2024 That Can Set You Up For Life
You shouldn't have to keep a close eye on your investments. If you find solid stocks to buy, you can leave them in your portfolio and simply wait for their operations to grow and become larger over time, leading to potentially great returns in the long run.Three stocks that look promising today are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN), Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL). These stocks provide good value for investors today, and buying them before they soar even higher in 2024 could be a great move for investors to make right now.Biotech company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is a growing business that has plenty of potential to get even bigger in the years ahead. What makes it an attractive long-term play is that it generates ample revenue and free cash flow today due to Eylea, its treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration, and multiple collaboration agreements with top pharma companies, including Sanofi and Bayer. This includes the multibillion-dollar asset it has in Dupixent, a treatment for eczema, which it has been developing with Sanofi. At its peak, it could generate $20 billion in revenue.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
