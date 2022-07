3 Stocks to Buy Now That Are Beating the Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Most stocks fall when the major market indexes sink. That makes sense. But there are exceptions. Some of the outliers will only be able to outperform the market on a temporary basis. However, some are also great picks for the long term. Here are three such stocks to buy now that are beating the market.Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) isn't merely beating the market; the biotech stock is trouncing it. So far this year, Vertex's share price has skyrocketed by more than 30%.Continue reading