3 Stocks to Buy on a "Recession Dip"

The Nasdaq Composite index appears to be clawing its way out of bear market territory after an atrocious 2022. The tech-heavy stock index has been up nearly 20% at times so far in 2023 as investors eye an end of corporate profit declines, perhaps by the end of this year. In contrast to this warming market outlook, the media seems to be pushing an economic recession narrative. After more than a year of rampant inflation, consumer and business spending has taken a hit, and economic activity could slow to a crawl in 2023.The conflicting narratives are likely to cause plenty of dips and bumps in stock prices. As always, buying these dips in quality businesses and holding for the long term can set up investors for great success. After all, investing is all about focusing on the future potential of stocks, not the past or the present situation.