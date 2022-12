3 Stocks to Buy Right Now for Generational Wealth Creation

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market is full of beaten-down stocks, and even some of the best businesses have declined sharply. In this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel shares three stocks that look like incredible values for long-term investors right now .**Stock prices in this video are from Dec. 13, 2022. This video was published on Dec. 15, 2022. Continue reading