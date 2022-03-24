3 Stocks to Buy Today With Interest Rates Rising

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In February, the consumer price index (CPI), a measure of inflation, rose 7.9%, the fastest rise in more than 40 years.Now, after fighting the economic damage from the pandemic, the Federal Reserve is shifting its attention to inflation. On March 16, the Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points, its first interest rate increase since 2018.Jerome Powell, Fed chairman, recently expressed concern that "inflation is much too high" and that his group "will take necessary steps to ensure a return to price stability." Continue reading