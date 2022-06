3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The S&P 500 headed into bear market territory this week. The benchmark has dropped 21% this year. Investors worry the latest inflation data may prompt the Federal Reserve to lift interest rates even more than expected. This may not be the most enjoyable time to sit down and look at your portfolio's performance, but don't worry. Today's situation is temporary. And while it's hurting even the strongest companies right now, they will bounce back and even thrive over the long term.This means today is actually a great time to invest. You can pick up companies with great prospects on sale. And this is across industries. Let's take a look at three market leaders -- in e-commerce, electric vehicles, and robotic surgery -- that fit the bill.Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has reported rising revenue and profit over the past few years -- and those numbers have reached well into the billions of dollars. But that positive momentum screeched to a halt earlier this year. Higher inflation and supply chain issues weighed on earnings. And Amazon reported decreases in operating cash flow and operating income in the first quarter.Continue reading