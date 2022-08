3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are many pieces of advice saying essentially the same thing. Some go as far back as 23 B.C., when the Roman poet Horace wrote carpe diem -- an exhortation to seize the day.Similarly, in his 2009 letter to shareholders, Warren Buffett wrote, "When it's raining gold, reach for a bucket, not a thimble."In both cases, the lesson is to take advantage of opportunities when they present themselves. With the S&P 500 falling nearly 25% over the past year and recently down some 11% from its 52-week high, that's an opportunity. Lots of terrific stocks are on sale.Continue reading