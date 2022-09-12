|
12.09.2022 16:30:00
3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale
Stock prices have been creeping up since plummeting earlier this year, which is a relief for investors. However, the market remains volatile, providing opportunities to buy on the dip before a rebound. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Wayfair (NYSE: W), and Home Depot (NYSE: HD) are great stocks you can still buy on sale now.Disney is still recovering from the pandemic more than two years after sales plunged as its parks closed. But in the third quarter (ended July 2), sales surpassed 2019 numbers, coming in at $21.5 billion, a 26% increase over last year. It's also strengthening profitability, with earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 in the second quarter, up from $0.50 last year.These results were from a combination of factors, notably a robust presence at parks and experiences as well as Disney's powerful streaming networks. After generating no revenue from parks due to closures for several months, the parks have proven remarkably resilient as happy vacationers return in droves. Sales from the parks and experiences segment were up 70% over last year, and Disney is investing in new rides, ships, and other experiences to expand its Disney-themed experiences.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!