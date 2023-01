3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Value can be measured in a number of ways like price-to-earnings and price-to-book value, for example. But sometimes it's clear that a stock is cheap just based on what's going on in the business and the market's reaction. The stock market has thrown out MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM), Verizon (NYSE: VZ), and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) recently, but I think that's a mistake. These stocks are extremely cheap for very different reasons. When the pandemic hit in March 2020, few businesses were hit as swiftly as resorts and casinos. They were shut down for weeks at a time, and revenue literally went to zero. The U.S. shutdowns didn't last long, but restrictions in Macao have lasted for nearly three years. Continue reading