|
26.07.2023 11:51:00
3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale
There's one main downside to the tremendous performance of the stock market so far in 2023. Many stocks are now priced for perfection. And unfortunately, perfection is rarely attainable.The good news, though, is that not every stock has a sky-high valuation. Some are actually available at bargain prices. Here are three stocks to buy while they're on sale.Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) currently trade at only 13 times forward earnings. By comparison, the S&P 500's forward-earnings multiple is 19.5 times. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!