3 Stocks to Buy While Wall Street Is (Again) Focusing on the Negatives

After a brief respite in the hope that inflation had peaked, the stock market has taken another tumble recently as Wall Street returned its focus to all the negatives. It's turning 2022 into one of the more brutal years the market has experienced in quite some time. While this year has been challenging, we've experienced dark times before and recovered. Because of that, investors should look past the negatives to the companies that have proven their ability to continue thriving during tough times. Three highly resilient companies that some of our contributors believe are great buys amid all the negativity are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).Reuben Gregg Brewer (Enbridge): The market goes up and down over time, and there's nothing you can do about that. But you can take advantage of investor mood swings when they result in big price drops at great companies, like Enbridge. The stock is down 20% from recent highs and offers a hefty 6.8% dividend yield. The good news doesn't stop there.Continue reading