3 Stocks to Invest in for the Hydrogen Power Industry

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of hydrogen -power stocks (and renewable energy companies in general) have been wildly up and down in recent weeks. With Russia's war on Ukraine straining the global energy industry, hydrogen is thought of as one of many solutions.Hydrogen fuel cells are flexible and are being developed for everything from vehicles to energy-grid solutions. And since hydrogen can in some instances use existing infrastructure (like natural gas pipelines), development of hydrogen infrastructure could be economically viable sooner rather than later. However, a key U.S. Senate vote on hydrogen subsidies was recently shot down, briefly sending hydrogen stocks lower in mid-July. Still, the long-term potential of hydrogen looks bright, although it will be a bumpy ride, given the many hurdles to this industry's advance.Continue reading