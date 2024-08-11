|
11.08.2024 12:31:00
3 Stocks to Keep High on Your Buy List
The U.S. stock market has been very volatile in the past decade and has been influenced by factors such as economic releases, geopolitical tensions, and technological advancements. With the market constantly cycling through bull and bear phases, long-term investors need to pick stakes in stocks with sustainable competitive advantages. Companies that are flexible and resource-rich enough to adapt to changing market conditions fare better than those with rigid business models.With this in mind, let's look at the three stocks that should be at the top of a long-term investor's buying list.The first stock to add to your buy list is data mining and artificial intelligence (AI) specialist Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), a company known for its advanced capabilities to sift through huge mounds of unstructured and complex data and derive actionable insights for governments and enterprises.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!