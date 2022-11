3 Stocks With Dividends of 3% or More to Buy on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE: FMS), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) have seen their shares slide so far this year. That may be bad news for their current investors, but it could be good news for the companies' future investors.I believe these healthcare stocks have been oversold, making these quality companies more affordable and driving up the yield of their quarterly dividends. The companies have solid cash flows and with low payout ratios, and their dividends and future dividend raises appear safe. With relatively low valuations, it makes sense to scoop these up now.Fresenius, a German company that specializes in healthcare services for kidney dialysis patients, has seen its shares fall more than 54% this year. Management recently lowered its guidance, but the stock's huge drop is an overreaction that investors can use to buy a solid company with a respectable dividend on the dip.Continue reading