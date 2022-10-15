3 Stocks With High Dividend Yields

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Falling stock prices and rising fixed-income yields have sent investors out of stocks. Consequently, many major indices have fallen into bear market territory.Although rising rates tend to also hurt dividend stocks, the bear market has taken some companies to low valuations and high dividend yields. Considering these conditions, income investors might want to consider high-yield dividend stocks such as Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA).Even as Verizon stock struggles, the outlook for its dividend continues to improve. The annual dividend stands at $2.61 per share, and the recent decline in the stock price has raised its dividend yield. Hence, investors who buy now will receive a cash yield of about 7.3%.