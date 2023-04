3 Stocks With Huge Catalysts on the Way

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In some industries, quarterly earnings updates provide the main news that holds the potential to drive stocks higher. It's a different story in the biopharmaceutical world. Clinical updates and regulatory decisions can happen throughout the year.Three Motley Fool contributors identified these stocks with huge catalysts on the way: Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). Here's what they had to say about these three stocks.Keith Speights (Axsome Therapeutics): Axsome Therapeutics' first potential catalyst is only a few weeks away. The company is scheduled to announce its first-quarter results on May 8. Investors will no doubt be eager to find out how the launch of major depressive disorder drug Auvelity is going. Axsome could also have good news about the momentum for Sunosi, a sleep-disorder drug the company acquired from Jazz Pharmaceuticals. Continue reading