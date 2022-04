3 Stocks With Huge Long-Term Potential

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Global crosscurrents, including the conflict in Ukraine, are creating near-term pressure on various commodities and materials. However, investors shouldn't think of these as just near-term issues that could go away. Instead, the world is likely to have a fundamental rethink about who buys what from whom.Therefore, it makes sense to consider what companies could be affected by the potential shift in demand patterns. In this context, copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX), steelmaker Nucor (NYSE: NUE), and U.S.-listed South African precious metals miner Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW) are worth a closer look. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading