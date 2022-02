3 Stocks With Lower Market Caps Than Shiba Inu to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) were a company, it would be bigger than more than one-fifth of the S&P 500 based on market cap. Of course, it's not a company. Instead, Shiba Inu ranks as a super-successful cryptocurrency that has made some investors quite wealthy in a short period of time.However, Shiba Inu does compete in a key way with the stocks of companies that are in the S&P 500 and those that aren't. All investors have a finite amount of money to put to work. Every potential asset competes against each other for those limited investing dollars.And there are plenty of stocks that are arguably much better picks than Shiba Inu for generating solid long-term gains. Here are three such stocks with significantly lower market caps than Shiba Inu to buy right now .Continue reading