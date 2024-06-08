|
08.06.2024 12:50:00
3 Stocks With Mouthwatering Dividends You Can Buy Right Now
Not all dividend stocks are equal. Some are safer than others. Some have much higher dividend yields than others. When a stock offers both advantages, it's usually a keeper.Three Motley Fool contributors have found stocks with mouthwatering dividends that you can buy right now. Here's why they picked Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), Organon (NYSE: OGN), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).Prosper Junior Bakiny (Gilead Sciences): When looking for solid dividend-paying stocks, a high yield isn't everything -- but it sure is nice. Gilead Sciences, a leading biotech company, currently offers a yield of 4.80%, much higher than the S&P 500's average of 1.35%. Gilead Sciences' juicy yield is partly due to it underperforming in recent years, but investors shouldn't fear a dividend cut.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!