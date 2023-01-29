3 Stocks With Surprising Growth Potential

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Some businesses obviously have a lot of room to grow, but others may seem like they're rather mature or will be slow to scale. In this short video, Matt Frankel, CFP®, discusses three companies in particular that could have more room to grow than investors seem to think. *Stock prices used were the morning prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 28, 2023.Continue reading