3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever

Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) represent stability for investors. Combined, they have been in business for more than three centuries. These value stocks won't make you rich overnight, but all three are the type you can buy and forget about because of their diversity and consistent growth, along with their competitive advantages.The first two are Dividend Kings, meaning they have raised their quarterly dividends for 50 or more consecutive years, while Lowe's just increased its dividend for its 49th consecutive year. That commitment to share returns is another reason to buy the stocks and turn them into long-term holds. I own all three stocks and sleep more easily knowing that I do.Parker Hannifin, founded in 1917, isn't well-known to consumers because it sells its products to industry and government buyers, but the company's reach is huge. It makes motion and control technologies and systems, everything from aerospace valves to medical device components to flanges and hydraulic motors. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Systems and Diversified Industrial.