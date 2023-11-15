15.11.2023 13:30:00

3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever

The ability to compound and grow your wealth is one of the most attractive aspects of investing. With inflation running rampant and interest rates rising to 22-year highs, you need to find a reliable place to park your money to ensure that it not only stays ahead of inflation, but can also increase steadily to provide you with a blissful retirement. Finding stocks with attractive characteristics to own for a lifetime is a great way to start the compounding process.Some of the attributes you need to look for are businesses with a solid reputation, a long track record of rising profits and dividends, brands and products that are loved by customers, and a long runway for further growth. By including these stocks in your investment portfolio and letting time work its magic, you will slowly but surely enjoy steady capital gains and see your portfolio grow to an impressive size.Here are three stocks with the above characteristics that you can own for the rest of your life.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitarymehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitarymehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitary 3,20 0,00% Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitary

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich am Freitag mit Aufschlägen. An den Märkten in Fernost geht es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen