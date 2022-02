3 Stocks You'll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Downturns in the market can be stressful for investors. No one likes to see their brokerage account covered in red as a stock they purchased drops in value. However, for those with a long-term mindset, market dips can be fantastic times to load up on shares of quality companies selling for discounted prices.For Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), the market sell-off has dragged their shares down significantly from their 52-week highs, but the results they're putting up tell a different story. Buying these stocks now could make you very happy when you look through the rearview mirror at 2022. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading