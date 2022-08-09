3 Stocks You'll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Even though July was a great month for stocks, many are still well off their all-time highs. This means it's not too late for investors to pick up some fantastic companies for bargain prices.Among the stocks I'm eyeing are Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and dLocal (NASDAQ: DLO). I believe these three companies still have a long way to run, and investors should keep these stocks at the top of their watch lists.With businesses migrating their operations to the cloud, it's becoming increasingly necessary to monitor how these programs interact with each other. In-house solutions are clunky and can be disrupted with the addition of another program, but Datadog's offering is adaptable and helps its users monitor cloud offerings across nearly every cloud software platform. As assessed by third-party research specialist Gartner, Datadog has one of the top solutions in the application performance management and observability sector and claimed the highest position in the ability to execute. Continue reading