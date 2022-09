3 Stocks You'll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With all three major indices in bear market territory, there hasn't been a better time to buy stocks than now. You heard me right -- I think now is a great time to buy stocks.Here's why: The stock market has always recovered after a downturn. It doesn't matter how bad of a catalyst it was -- the Great Depression, the Great Recession, or the COVID-19 pandemic -- the market has always reached new highs.It's all right if this move seems scary; it takes a lot of guts to buy when others are selling. However, years from now, you'll be able to look at the low prices you paid today for great companies and enjoy the strong returns. So let's look at some companies I think are too cheap to ignore.Continue reading