3 Stocks You'll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

What goes down must come up, right? Such logic can help drive the thinking behind taking the opportunity to invest in a beaten-down stock, of which there now are plenty.They're not all equally wise choices, of course, but careful choosing now can yield nice gains going forward, and at least three dividend machines are available right now at what could well prove to be bargain prices.The three here are Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE), American Tower (NYSE: AMT), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). They're real estate investment trusts (REITs), owner/operators of pools of income-producing property they use to meet their legal requirement to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel