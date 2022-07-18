3 Stocks You'll Be Happy You Own When the Bear Market Is Over

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bear markets can be a great time to buy stocks that will help juice portfolio returns for years to come. Not every stock declines for the same reason in a down market, and that can bring opportunities for investors that want to pick individual stocks. There's nothing wrong with taking a more passive approach and buying index funds during a downturn. But stock pickers can do even better by getting shares of great companies whose stocks can realize strong recoveries after a bear market ends. Three great names to own coming out of the current bear market are Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).Investors that got burned betting on speculative stocks might change their approach when the next bull run occurs. That doesn't mean people shouldn't still want to own fast-growing names -- but reliable profits and positive cash flow should be more of a focus. Tesla has been one of those fast-growing stocks in a fast-growing sector. Of course, that combination has led to a high valuation. But the business has plenty of runway left to go. It isn't just growing sales, it has real net income. Continue reading